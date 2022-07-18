Thomas Wayt Smith, 84, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on July 11, 2022 at his home with his loving family at his side.

He was born on June 18, 1938 in Stauton, VA to the late Chester Truman Smith, Sr. and Virginia Elizabeth Lines Smith.

Tom was employed as a Manager in the automotive industry for several car dealerships for many years until his retirement.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Ellen Smith of Leonardtown, MD; his children: Thomas “Rick” Smith (Kathy) of Mechanicsville, MD; Robert W. “Bobby” Smith of Colonial Beach, VA, Virginia L. “Ginger” Smith (Dave) of Charlotte Hall, MD, and James L. “Jimmy” Smith (Kim) of Mechanicsville, MD; his twin-sister, Rosalie Sneeringer (Bill) of Hollywood, MD; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; Rusty, his Min-pin/Chihuahua mix; and extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Mary Jean Smith.

All services will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.