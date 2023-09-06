Thompson Goes The Distance, Blue Crabs Sail Past Revs

WALDORF, Md. – The Crabs were taking on the York Revolution for the first time in over three months but at home in Regency Furniture Stadium for the first time. The Blue Crabs had concluded their four-game set against Gastonia winning the last two, but for York, they were surging, winning seven straight contests and tied with the Crabs for second place, one behind Lancaster.

Daryl Thompson was making his third start since his knee surgery sidelined him. He pitched around danger for the first few innings, and the offense got him some help. Philip Caulfield played small ball by hitting a sacrifice fly to bring home Alex Crosby. Later, Crosby got an infield single with two outs, and that would bring in Jack Sundberg. After three, it was 2-0 Blue Crabs.

The opening matchup was still tight; Thompson continued to put up zeros on York, and in the bottom of the sixth, the Crabs pulled away and never looked back. Crosby stood on second when Caulfield drove him and himself in with a two-run home run that landed in the lawn seating in right field. Sundberg singled up the middle to get to an even 50 RBIs this year, and the Crabs lead swelled.

In the top of the ninth, Daryl Thompson was close to 100 pitches and also close to a complete game shutout. A couple singles opened the inning, and Thompson settled back in after a brief conversation on the mound. He struck out Nellie Rodriguez, watched Caulfield make an excellent play to retire Alexis Pantoja, and Thompson wrapped it all up with a strikeout of Alejandro Rivero.

The final from Waldorf was 6-0. Thompson now has six complete game shutouts in his ALPB tenure, making it a new league record. For the Blue Crabs, they stay in second, this time no longer tied with the Revs. They are one game behind Lancaster, and the middle matchup features RHP Liam O’Sullivan, going up against RHP Tom Setura for York. The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and tickets are available, FloBaseball has the livestream.