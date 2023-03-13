Threats At General Smallwood Middle School Investigated

WALDORF, Md. – On the morning of March 10, Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) received an anonymous tip that a 12-year-old student at General Smallwood Middle School made verbal statements as well as on a social media platform to shoot multiple students during the school day.

The School Resource Officer was notified and initiated an investigation. The SRO and administrator notified the juvenile’s parents and followed up with a home safety check.

In accordance with Maryland law, the student cannot be criminally charged, however, the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services (DJS) has been made aware of the situation for possible follow-up services as needed.

The student faces disciplinary action through the CCPS.

Anyone with details about this case is asked to call PFC Barry at 301-609-3282 ext. 0574.

