LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit recently conducted a series of alcohol compliance checks at 15 businesses in St. Mary’s County.

Twelve of the 15 establishments were found to be compliant, while three businesses failed to ask an underage Sheriff’s Office employee for identification.

The covert compliance checks were conducted on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, using an underage Sheriff’s Office Corrections Officer. The 20-year-old corrections officer was wearing plain clothes and was directed to enter the business to order or retrieve an alcoholic beverage for purchase.

Of the 15 businesses visited, 12 were found in compliance with Maryland law and required identification from the underage corrections officer.

Three businesses failed to ask for identification or failed to corroborate the corrections officer’s age and the employee was able to purchase an alcoholic beverage underage.

Businesses found to be in compliance were:

Third Base in Loveville; St. Mary’s Gas Station in Clements; Village Liquors in Chaptico; Chaptico Market in Chaptico; Race-N In in Budds Creek; Lighthouse in Charlotte Hall; Fred’s Liquors in Charlotte Hall; New Market Service Center in Mechanicsville; Big Dogs Paradise in Mechanicsville; DJ’s One Stop Shop in Mechanicsville; Korner Karryout in Mechanicsville and Murphy’s Town & Country in Avenue.

The three businesses found to be in violation were: Vino 2 Wine & Liquor in Charlotte Hall; New Market Exxon in Charlotte Hall and Capt. Sam’s in Bushwood.

The reports of alcohol violations were forwarded to the St. Mary’s County Alcohol Beverage Board for review.

