Three Injured After A Serious Collision In Huntingtown

HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – On June 4, at approximately 5:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident with one trapped on Route 4 at the intersection of Bowie Shop Road.

Crews arrived on the scene and found two vehicles involved in the collision with three subjects injured.

Firefighters removed the trapped occupant from the overturned pick-up truck.

The trapped patient was transported by ambulance to a local trauma center.

The other two patients were transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Photo courtesy of the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department