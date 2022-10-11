Three Injured Including A CCSO Deputy After Crash In Prince Frederick

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On October 10, 2022, at approximately 4:23 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Route 4 (800 block of Solomons Island Road) and Chick-fil-A in Prince Frederick.

Crews arrived on scene to find a Ford box truck and a Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy’s patrol vehicle involved in the collision.

A total of three patients including the deputy were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

