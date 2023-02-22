LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On February 22, at approximately 6:31 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road in the area of Mattapany Road.

Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved in a T-bone collision with multiple occupants injured. EMS evaluated three patients and transported one patient to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

A MEDEVAC was requested for a 61-year-old patient in the U.S. Navy Police vehicle. NAS Patuxent River personnel requested a second MEDEVAC transport for the second DOD employee.

Firefighters established a landing zone at the soccer fields at St. Mary’s College of Maryland on Mattapany Road.

Maryland State Police Trooper 7 arrived and transported one patient to MedStar Washington Hospital Center for treatment.

NAS Patuxent River PIO released the following: “Initial reports are that the NAS Pax River Police SUV, traveling back to Pax River from Webster Outlying Field, was making a left turn after a full stop from Mattapany onto Three Notch Road’s northbound lane when it was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

Both Police officers in the SUV and the civilian in the other vehicle were evacuated with minor injuries. This is an unfortunate incident, but we are thankful there were no major injuries as a result.

St. Mary’s Sherrif’s Dept. is performing the accident investigation; their PIO can be reached at 301-475-4200 x1986/1955.”

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

