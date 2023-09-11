Three Injured, One Flown Out After Serious Collision In Callaway

CALLAWAY, Md. – On September 10, 2023 at approximately 12:38 p.m., emergency personnel responded to Point Lookout Road in the area of Little Flower School for a serious motor vehicle accident.  

Crews arrived on the scene to find multiple vehicles involved with injured occupants. EMS evaluated 3 patients on the scene. A MEDEVAC was requested for one patient due to injuries. Two patients were transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for care. 

Firefighters established a landing zone at King’s Christian Academy. Maryland State Police Aviation Command, Trooper 2 arrived and transported the patient to UM Captial Region Trauma Center for treatment. 

