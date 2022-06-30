AVENUE, Md. – On June 30, at approximately 8:30 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident with at least two people trapped on Oakley Road, in the area of Gilbert Lane.

Crews arrived on the scene and found a single vehicle involved, which had overturned in the roadway.

Two patients were trapped, and one other occupant was able to self-extricate from the vehicle.

Firefighters removed the first trapped occupant from the overturned vehicle by 8:44 a.m. and the second patient by 9:00 a.m.

EMS determined all three patients needed to be transported for additional treatment.

MEDEVAC was requested for the two trapped patients. MSP Trooper 7 landed in a nearby field at 9:00 a.m., and transported two patients to a local trauma center. The other patient was transported by ambulance to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com