TEMPLE HILLS, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement Team arrested three juveniles for stealing a Kia. The suspects are two 14-year-old males and one 15-year-old male who all live in Bowie.

On January 31, 2023, at approximately 10:45 pm, WAVE detectives stopped the stolen Kia in the 2800 block of Curtis Drive in Temple Hills. The Kia had recently been reported stolen in a neighboring jurisdiction.

A USB charging cord was recovered in the car which detectives believe was used to start the stolen vehicle.

This method of using a USB cord to steal certain Kias and Hyundais is a trend that’s been shared on social media nationwide.

In order to help prevent vehicle theft, we encourage residents to remove charger cords from their vehicles or at least hide them. Also, consider purchasing a brake pedal club, alarm or other theft prevention device.

The juveniles each face multiple charges to include theft, unlawful removal of a motor vehicle and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. Following their arrest, the juveniles were released to a guardian.

If anyone has information on regarding this case, they are urged to contact WAVE detectives at 301-516-3788. Please refer to case 23-0006296.

