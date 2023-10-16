Kenneth Gails, Marcus Chapman, and Josue Vasques

HYATTSVILLE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit identified and charged three suspects in connection with a fatal shooting in March. The suspects are 30-year-old Kenneth Gails of Riverdale, 33-year-old Marcus Chapman of Hyattsville and 27-year-old Josue Vasques of Hyattsville. They are charged with the murder of 31-year-old Jarell Thompson of Washington, DC.

On March 6, 2023, at approximately 12:15 am, officers responded to the 3500 block of 52nd Avenue in the unincorporated section of Hyattsville for a shooting. Officers located the victim inside of a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspects and victim were known to each other. The suspects shot the victim during a robbery.

The suspects are all charged with first and second degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and related charges. They are in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 23-0013610.