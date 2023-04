NEWBURG, Md – On April 1, 2023 at approximately 10:40 p.m., crews responded to a motor vehicle collision in Newburg in the area of Rock Point Rd.

Crews arrived on scene to find one vehicle rollover in the woods.

It was reported there were three occupants in the vehicle.

EMS evaluated the patients and one patient was transported to Charles Regional Medical Center.

We will provide updates as they become available.

