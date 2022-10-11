UPDATE: Of the three patients who were checked by EMS on the scene, two patients were transported by ambulance to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for further treatment. The third patient has signed a refusal for further care.

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening that multiple people were injured as a result of a vehicle crash.

At approximately 6:45 p.m. on October 11, first responders were dispatched to the 26000 block of Budds Creek Road for a reported crash with possible injuries.

EMS arrived on the scene and located two vehicles involved in a crash, but still in the roadway.

A total of three patients were looked at by EMS on the scene.

Two patients from the first vehicle were potentially being transported together, and a second ambulance arrived soon after to possibly transport the third patient.

The road, in the area of Davis Road, was partially shut down immediately following the crash.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.

