At approximately 5:49 p.m. on August 10th, first responders were dispatched to Annapolis Woods Road, in the area of Port Tobacco Road, for a serious vehicle crash with reports that one patient was unresponsive.

A caller had advised that one patient involved was trapped as a result of the crash.

Upon arrival, crews located a 30-year-old female patient who was trapped and had sustained life-threatening injuries.

A helicopter from the Maryland State Police Aviation was called to make a transport, but was canceled due to poor weather conditions.

After the female patient was extricated from the vehicle, she was transported to Fairfax Inova for further treatment.

Two other patients also received treatment for injuries on the scene, and were transported by ground to a different medical center for further treatment.

Expect delays and avoid the scene if possible.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide further details as they are made available.

