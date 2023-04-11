Tommy Lee Lagana, 43, of Waldorf, MD, passed away unexpectedly on April 2, 2023.

Tommy was born on January 19, 1980, to Sandra and Salvatore Lagana, Jr. in Washington, DC.

Everyone who knew Tommy knew what an amazing man he was. He had the kindest heart, and was always there for others, never expecting anything in return because helping and making people happy was Tommy’s biggest reward. He was an amazing fur dad to his sidekick Kash, and a wonderful friend to all. He knew the value of hard work, and always worked hard to earn his living, and there wasn’t anything at all that he couldn’t do. His talents were many, from home remodeling to his gift of drawing and artistry. Everything he touched was stunning. Tommy and his many talents will surely be missed by his employer and co-workers at JAG Construction. He was a huge family man and he loved being around family every chance he got.

His fur-buddy Kash was his whole world and they did everything together and always traveled as a pair. Tommy gave Kash all the credit for helping him get through the toughest of times and his 10 years of sobriety. Tommy often said, that he owed his life to his buddy Kash, and a whole lot of doggie biscuits.

Tommy recently lost his Dad to Cancer. His Dad was not only his biggest hero, but he was also Tommy’s best friend. Losing him was devastating to Tommy, and his heart was far from healing. Tommy’s family finds peace and comfort in knowing that Tommy is now with his Dad, laughing and carrying on and picking up right where they left off.

Tommy was predeceased by his father, Salvatore Lagana, Jr. He is survived by his mother, Sandra Lagana of Waldorf, MD, sister Deanna Lagana of Newburg, MD, brother Salvatore Lagana III, of Charlotte Hall, MD, his nieces Alyssa Powell and Lainey Lagana, nephew Shane Lagana, great-nephew Luke Powell and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He is also survived by many dear friends.

On April 10, 2023 the family will receive friends for visitation from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm with the funeral service beginning at 12:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

