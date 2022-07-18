ANNAPOLIS – The Maryland State Board of Elections (SBE) reminds voters that tomorrow, July 19, is Primary Election Day. Polling places will be open statewide from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Following the recent redistricting process, county district, state legislative district and congressional district information – as well as polling place information – for some registered voters has changed. Before going to the polls, it is important that all registered voters confirm their current district and polling place information online or by calling or visiting the office of their local board of elections.

Eligible voters who have not yet registered to vote in the 2022 Primary Election may do so at their polling place on Election Day. Individuals can find their polling place for their residence here.

Voters who have received mail-in ballots may return the ballots via the U.S. Postal Service or by placing their ballot in an official ballot drop box. Ballots returned by the U.S. Mail must be postmarked by July 19. Each of Maryland’s 288 ballot drop boxes will be available for use until July 19 at 8 p.m. Voters can return their mail-in ballots using any official ballot box in their county of residence. A complete list of ballot box locations is available online (Spanish version).

Any voter who requested a mail-in ballot but did not receive it should vote in-person at his or her polling location on Election Day. There, the voter will receive a provisional ballot, which will be processed and counted.

Marylanders should be aware that the outcomes of some contests may not be known on Election Night. Properly submitted mail-in ballots can be accepted until July 29, and the counting of mail-in ballots will not begin until July 21 at 10 a.m. Local election officials will count ballots through July 29, and Mail-in ballot counting will continue for a number of days after Election Day.

Election officials will release unofficial election results from early voting soon after all polls close at 8 p.m. Unofficial results from Election Day will be released later in the evening as counting by local elections officials is completed.

The counting of provision ballots will take place on Wednesday, July 27.

SBE anticipates that the final certification of the election will be the week of Aug. 8.