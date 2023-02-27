Traffic Advisory In California For Nicolletti’s Pizza Drive-Thru Sale

CALIFORNIA, Md. – This evening drivers on southbound Three Notch Road are experiencing traffic congestion headed to Nicolletti’s Pizza.

Today, Nicolletti’s Pizza is having a $10.00 half pepperoni and half plain pizza sale.

The sale drive-thru is available until 8 pm.

Additionally, they are also offering the pizza uncooked as a “take and bake” option.

These pizzas come with their own cooking pan and easy-to-follow instructions.

“We had so much cheese to cut 3,728.34 lbs that we had to call the big guy in to help.” Nicollettis Pizza said.

Drivers are reminded to expect delays and take caution due to significant traffic congestion in the area.

