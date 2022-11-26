UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — The funeral service for Sheriff Melvin C. High will be held at the Show Place Arena on Tuesday, November 29th, 2022, from noon until appx 2pm, followed by a large police funeral procession through downtown Upper Marlboro to MD 301.

Roads that will be affected by the procession include Water Street, Judges Drive, Pratt Street, Main Street, Marlboro Pike, and MD 301 SB.

Upper Marlboro Police Department and Town Public Works Crews will be assisting in traffic control around the downtown area.

Please plan to avoid driving through the Upper Marlboro area Tuesday afternoon.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the entire Sheriff’s Department on their loss.