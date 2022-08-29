Traffic Anticipated During Labor Day Weekend; See Best Times To Travel In Maryland

NEWBURG, Md. – At the Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge between Charles County in Maryland and King George County in Virginia, more than 90,000 vehicles are expected to cross between Friday, September 2, and Monday, September 5. The best times to travel during the Labor Day holiday period include:

Thursday, September 1 – before 3 p.m. and after 7 p.m.

– before 3 p.m. and after 7 p.m. Friday, September 2 – before 11 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

– before 11 a.m. and after 8 p.m. Saturday, September 3 – before 9 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

– before 9 a.m. and after 6 p.m. Sunday, September 4 – before 11 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

– before 11 a.m. and after 8 p.m. Labor Day Monday, September 5 – before 10 a.m. and after 9 p.m.

The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) has worked throughout the summer travel season to raise awareness and help all Marylanders and visitors safely reach their destinations. With the upcoming Labor Day weekend, the MDTA is urging drivers to focus on safe driving practices, and recommending that motorists traveling off-peak to help minimize delays at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and the Nice/Middleton Bridge. Motorists traveling to and from the Eastern Shore may also find time savings by utilizing the I-95 northern route traveling the Tydings Bridge.

MDTAofficials anticipate more than 350,000 vehicles will cross the Bay Bridge between Friday, September 2, and Labor Day Monday, September 5. Motorists should expect delays at the bridge and along the US 50 corridor during the holiday travel period. Heavier eastbound volumes are expected Thursday through Saturday, September 1-3, with heavier westbound volumes expected Sunday and Monday, September 4-5. Motorists should stay on US 50 on both sides of the bridge to keep local roadways open for first responders and residents.

The best times to travel the Bay Bridge this holiday period include:

Thursday, September 1 – before 10 a.m. and after 9 p.m.

– before 10 a.m. and after 9 p.m. Friday, September 2 – before 8 a.m. and after 9 p.m.

– before 8 a.m. and after 9 p.m. Saturday, September 3 – before 8 a.m. and after 4 p.m.

– before 8 a.m. and after 4 p.m. Sunday, September 4 – before 11 a.m. and after 9 p.m.

– before 11 a.m. and after 9 p.m. Labor Day Monday, September 5 – before 9 a.m. and after 10 p.m.

– before 9 a.m. and after 10 p.m. Tuesday, September 6 – before 7 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

Weather and traffic volumes permitting, the MDTA will implement two-way operations to help alleviate eastbound delays at the Bay Bridge. Two-way operations may be limited based on westbound traffic volumes, as bridge officials strive to mitigate delays on both sides of the bridge. Two-way operations are prohibited during bridge wind warnings/restrictions, fog/limited visibility, or times of precipitation and may be prohibited during incidents. Learn more about two-way operations here.

Motorists must pay attention and adhere to overhead lane signals.

RED X: Lane is closed. You MUST NOT enter or travel in any lane over which a RED X signal is shown.

Lane is closed. You enter or travel in any lane over which a RED X signal is shown. YELLOW X: Prepare to vacate the lane beneath the YELLOW X signal and move to a lane with a DOWNWARD GREEN ARROW.

Prepare to vacate the lane beneath the YELLOW X signal and move to a lane with a DOWNWARD GREEN ARROW. DOWNWARD GREEN ARROW: You can drive in the lane beneath the GREEN ARROW signal.

It is important to note that the majority of crashes on the Bay Bridge are rear-end collisions. Always stay focused on the road ahead, maintain a safe following distance and follow posted speed limits. Commercial vehicles must travel across the Bay Bridge in the right lane. A vehicle breakdown can create significant backups within minutes. Make sure your vehicle is road ready before venturing out. If your vehicle begins to break down, exit the roadway. If that is not possible, remain inside your vehicle and call #77 for assistance.

For 24/7 Bay Bridge traffic information call 1-877-BAYSPAN (1-877-229-7726) or visit Baybridge.com. For real-time updates on major incidents on Maryland toll roads follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/TheMDTA.

Maryland is an all-electronic tolling state. Tolls are collected through E-ZPass, Pay-By-Plate and Video Tolling. E-ZPass is the most cost-effective way to travel Maryland toll roads, saving drivers up to 77% versus the higher rates and avoids the additional paperwork that comes with Video Tolls. With Pay-By-Plate, tolls are automatically billed to the driver’s registered credit card as they use Maryland toll facilities, with no need for a transponder or pre-paid toll deposit. Pay-By-Plate rates are the same as former cash rates.

Motorists who travel Maryland toll roads without E-ZPass or Pay-By-Plate – Video Tolling customers – have an opportunity to save 15% (maximum of $5 per transaction) by paying their Video Tolls before the notice is mailed. Learn more and enroll in E-ZPass or sign up for Pay-By-Plate today at https://www.driveezmd.com/acct-types/.

To ensure the lowest toll rate for your E-ZPass account, customers are reminded to:

keep vehicle and billing information up to date (e.g., check for expired credit cards, etc.);

maintain a positive balance;

properly mount your E-ZPass transponder prior to traveling a toll facility; and

verify you’re traveling frequently enough for your discount plan.

DriveEzMD Customer Service Centers will be closed Saturday, September 3, and Monday, September 5.Visit DriveEzMD.com or use the automated system at 1-888-321-6824 for 24/7 account maintenance or to make payments.

MDTA Police remind drivers that it is NEVER permissible to drive impaired by alcohol or drugs – whether they are illegal, prescription or over-the-counter medications. Impaired driving endangers your life and the lives of others. Law enforcement officers will remain vigilant and target dangerous drivers, seat belt violations and criminal activity throughout the holiday travel period. To report aggressive or dangerous driving on Maryland toll roads, call MDTA Police Dispatch at 410-537-7911.

Travelers also are reminded to pay attention to surroundings and report suspicious activity to law enforcement. If you see something, say something. If there is an emergency, call MDTA Police Dispatch or dial 911.

The MDTA thanks motorists for partnering on a commitment to safe driving practices.