Tragic Trooper 2 Crash Marks 15th Anniversary: Remembering The Fallen Heroes

WALDORF, Md. – In a tragic incident that occurred 15 years ago today, Pilot Stephen H. Bunker, Trooper First Class/Flight Paramedic Mickey C. Lippy, and Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department Emergency Medical Technician Tonya M. Mallard lost their lives in a helicopter crash.

The incident took place just after midnight on September 28th, 2008, while the team was carrying out a medical evacuation of two critically injured teenagers from Charles County, Maryland.

The helicopter wreckage was discovered in Walker Mill Regional Park in Prince George’s County after a ground search was initiated. Along with Pilot Bunker, TFC Lippy, and EMT Mallard, one of the patients on board also lost their life in the crash. However, the second patient, although severely injured, managed to survive.

We honor the memory of Pilot Stephen H. Bunker, Trooper First Class/Flight Paramedic Mickey C. Lippy, and Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department Emergency Medical Technician Tonya M. Mallard on this solemn occasion.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com