Travel To Italy With Sierra Ridley: Photography Show At Lexington Park Library Gallery

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Visit the Lexington Park Library during the months of June and July, 2023, for a tour of Italy’s beautiful countryside!

This limited-run exhibit featuring photography by local artist Sierra Ridley is on display near the library’s main desk.

Sierra’s show includes nine framed photography pieces based in the countryside of Pineto and Abruzzo, Italy, and also in the Apennine Mountains. These were selected as some of Sierra’s favorite images of which she had captured during her travels abroad.

Admission to the Gallery at the Lexington Park Library is free. Visit the St. Mary’s County Library website for current days and hours of operation.

The library is located at 21677 FDR Blvd, Lexington Park, MD 20653. Their phone number is (301) 863-8188.

The Lexington Park Library Gallery is a collaboration between the library, St. Mary’s County Arts Council, and local artists.

Visual artist Candy Cummings (1950-2014) established the Lexington Park Library Art Gallery in 2005 for the purpose of featuring amateur, student, professional, and children artists from the area.

For questions about this current show, or inquiries about featuring your artwork for a future exhibit, please email St. Mary’s County Arts Council Gallery Manager Caitlin Wakefield at: gallery@smcart.org

Links of interest:

To contact Sierra Ridley send an email to: Sierra.Ridley03@gmail.com

Library information: St. Mary’s County Library

The photos below have been provided by the artist. These images are all part of this amazing two-month exhibit.

The Ruins of an old Medieval Castle, Rocca Calascio in the Apennine Mountains in Abruzzo Italy Framed Rooftop high in the Apennine Mountains. Flower Beds dwelling in the Apennine Mountains. A local Gelato shop in the small village that is based in the Apennine Mountains. The church of Santa Maria delle Pieta below Rocca Calascio, the highest fortress in the Apennine Mountains in Abruzzo Italy. The village hills in Castelvecchio Italy. Mysterious Alley in the mountain of Castelvecchio Italian village. Cattle Walk deep in the valley of the Apennine Mountains. Gelato entrance sign leading to a sweet treat in Castelvecchio Italy.

Photo by Caitlin Wakefield.