Isaiah Jordan

INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On November 9 at 9:45 p.m., officers assigned to the Neighborhood Enforcement Team were conducting patrols in the area of Strauss Avenue and Blair Road when they initiated a traffic stop. ‘

The driver did not possess a driver’s license. Further investigation revealed two of the occupants in the car were in possession of loaded firearms. One occupant, Isaiah Jordan, 21, of Bryans Road, MD, had a firearm in his waistband and another occupant, age 17, had a firearm in his pocket. Both suspects were arrested. The 17-year-old was charged as an adult.

They were charged with transporting a loaded firearm in a vehicle, possession of a loaded firearm on person and other related charges. Jordan and the 17-year-old are currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.

