Two CCSO Captains Complete National Jail Leadership Command Academy

WALDORF, Md. – Sheriff Troy Berry, along with Charles County Detention Center Director Ryan Ross, is pleased to announce that Captains Matthew Dixon and Tony Oliver recently graduated from the National Jail Leadership Command Academy (NJLCA) held at the George J. Beto Criminal Justice Center at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas.

The NJLCA provides students with training for succession preparation and develops leadership skills to successfully transition into senior leadership positions within jails. Topics covered include essential leadership, self-awareness, managing with data, agency internal culture, collaboration for jail leaders, managing generations in the workplace, workforce development, organization and personal leadership development, budget and strategic planning, and managing change.

“It is critically important we provide opportunities for our Commanders to enhance their leadership skills and deliver professional management for personnel working in the Corrections Division,” said Sheriff Berry. “We are proud of Captain Dixon and Captain Oliver for their commitment to take on these responsibilities.”

Captain Dixon has served as a Correctional Officer for over 26 years. During his career, Captain Dixon has served in Custody & Security, Transport, Court Holding, Records, Office of Professional Responsibility, Central Processing, Shift Commander, Commander of Custody and Security, and is currently the Commander of Special Services. “The NJLCA was unique for me in that it was the first leadership training that I’ve attended that focused specifically and entirely on Corrections. Additionally, being able to network with Correctional leaders from all over the country was an invaluable experience,” said Captain Dixon.

Captain Oliver has served as a Correctional Officer for 18 years, starting in Custody and Security, Classification, Work Release, and the Office of Professional Responsibility. He currently manages the Custody and Security Section of the Corrections Division. “I look forward to implementing the techniques and skills I learned as the art of leadership is ever changing in law enforcement,” said Captain Oliver.

Director Ross said, “Investing in the professional growth and development of our staff is paramount to our mission. We strive to provide peace-of-mind to the community we serve through exceptional performance and correctional service innovation.”

The CCSO was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.

