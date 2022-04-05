Clayton “Tommy” Williams

UPDATE – St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney Richard Fritz announces that on March 29, 2022, a jury found Clayton “Tommy” Williams (Date of Birth April 16, 1984) guilty of Sexual Abuse of a Minor and Sexual Offense in the 3rd Degree after two days in trial. Upon finding of guilt by the jury, Judge Nichols remanded the Defendant into the custody of the Sheriff’s Office pending sentencing.

Mr. Fritz would like to thank Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Department and for the successful investigation and prosecution of this case

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Warrant served on 12/10/20- Clayton Thomas Williams, age 36 of Lexington Park- Sex Abuse, Sex Offense 3rd and 4th Degree, Assault 2nd Degree, Sex Abuse-Minor by Cpl. Kirkner# 133. CASE# 75120-20