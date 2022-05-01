CALIFORNIA, Md. – Today, April 30, at approximately 1:28 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on Northbound Three Notch Road in the area of Miramar Lane.

Crews arrived on the scene and found the motorcycle and SUV involved in a rear-end style collision.

Reporting two patients with injuries from the motorcycle. The driver of the SUV signed a care refusal on the scene.

Emergency personnel requested MEDEVAC for both patients. MSP Trooper 7 arrived and transported both patients to Capital Region Trauma Center.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

