MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On September 21, 2023, at approximately 10:18 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Point Lookout Road at the intersection of Colton Point Road.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a T-bone style collision involving two vehicles. Multiple occupants were reported injured, with one individual found unconscious. No entrapment was found at the scene. A MEDEVAC was requested to airlift two of the injured occupants.

Firefighters established a landing zone at Chopticon High School for Maryland State Police Aviation Command, Trooper 6. The patients were then airlifted to UM Capital Region Trauma Center for further medical treatment.

In response to the incident, MDOT SHA has been called to assist with road closures. Motorists are advised to exercise caution and anticipate delays in the area.

SMCSO ALERT: AVOID Rt 5 and Colton Point Rd for the next 2 hours due to traffic incident. entire intersection is closed. UPDATE – 12:45 p.m. – The roadway has been reopened.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting an investigation into the accident. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Photo courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

