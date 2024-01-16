ST. MARY’S – All SMCPS schools will have a delayed opening of 2 Hours on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, with a Code 5 for staff. For more information visit http://smcps.org

CHARLES – Due to inclement weather conditions, all Charles County public schools will open 2 hours late tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. Three-year-old students who attend the CCPS prekindergarten program will not attend school tomorrow. AlphaBest will open at 8 a.m.

CALVERT – Calvert County Public Schools will be opening 2 hours late on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. School opening will be delayed 2 hours. • There will be no a.m. Pre-Kindergarten. • 12-month administrators, emergency personnel, report on time. 12-month educational support staff may report up to one hour late. • No Child Nutrition Workers are to report prior to 8:00 a.m. • The workday for 10- and 11-month employees will begin 2 hours after their regularly scheduled start time. • Childcare will open at 7:30 a.m.