Two Injured After Multi-Vehicle Collision In Mechanicsville

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — Emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle collision on Three Notch Road in the area of Persimmon Lane on October 11, 2023 at approximately 8:52 a.m.

According to officials, three vehicles were involved in a rear-end style collision, resulting in multiple occupants being injured.

Upon arrival at the scene, crews evaluated and provided medical assistance to the injured occuapnts.

Two patients were transported to nearby hospitals for further care, while one occupant declined medical treatment.

Photo courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

