BRYANTOWN, Md. – On December 13, 2023, at approximately 3:13 p.m., emergency personnel responded to the 13000 block of Notre Dame Place for a serious motor vehicle accident.

Crews arrived on the scene and discovered three vehicles involved in a head-on collision, with one vehicle overturned. Two occupants sustained injuries, but no entrapment was reported.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) evaluated and transported both patients to UM Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

