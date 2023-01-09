CALIFORNIA, Md. – On January 9, 2023 at approximately 9:45 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road at the intersection of Chancellor’s Run Road.

Crews arrived and found a T-bone collision in the roadway with multiple people reportedly injured.

EMS evaluated two patients on the scene and transported both to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

