Two Injured, One Flown Out After Serious Collision In Great Mills

GREAT MILLS, Md. – On July 27, at approximately 3:35 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident with subjects trapped on Point Lookout Road.

Crews arrived and found two-vehicles involved with one rolled over.

Two people were trapped in the overturned vehicle. Firefighters stabilized the vehicle and extracted both patients in approximately 20 minutes.

The patients were turned over to EMS on the scene following extrication. One patient was flown to a nearby trauma center, and the second patient was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital by ambulance.

A third patient signed a care refusal on the scene.

Firefighters established a landing zone at the Brass Rail baseball field.

