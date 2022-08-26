Two Kids, One Adult Displaced After Townhouse Fire In La Plata

LA PLATA, Md. – On August 25, 2022, at approximately 12:18 p.m., a structure fire was reported within the 400 block of Patuxent Court in La Plata.

The occupants of the townhome discovered the fire on the exterior of the residence.

All occupants were safely able to exit the residence resulting in no injuries.

Photo courtesy by the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal

The cause of the fire is reportedly due to improperly discarded smoking materials, according to the State Fire Marshal reports.

The estimated total loss is $5,000 of structure damage.

Two juveniles and one adult were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com