WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Va. — We are receiving reports of a water rescue that has taken place in the Potomac River this morning.

At approximately 11:15 a.m. on December 17, first responders from Virginia and St. Mary’s County were dispatched to the Potomac River for reports that two men were in a sinking row boat.

Units responded and made contact with the adult men near Shark Tooth Island, who had reportedly suffered from discolored skin after being in the cold water for an extended period of time.

The men were transported to the Virginia side of the Potomac River in Westmoreland County to be placed in EMS care. At least one of the men was transported to a nearby hospital.

Units initially staged at the St. Clements Island Museum and the Stratford Harbor Boat Ramp.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are provided.

