LEONARDTOWN, Md. – State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced today that two men were sentenced for their participation in the June 2021 execution style murder of a teenager at the Chancellor’s Run Regional Park.

The sentences for Leonard Charles Hall, 29, of Lexington Park, Maryland, and James Reginald Flanagan, 27, of Lexington Park, Maryland, are as follows:

Leonard Charles Hall: Life imprisonment; and

James Reginald Flanagan: A life sentence with 35 years’ active incarceration.

Following a multi-day jury trial, a St. Mary’s County jury convicted Mr. Hall on May 12, 2023, of conspiracy to commit first degree murder and related firearms offenses.

Subsequently, on July 21, 2023, Mr. Flanagan, the co-conspirator, entered an Alford plea to conspiracy to commit first degree murder and related firearm offenses surrounding his involvement with the June 2021 homicide.

Senior Assistant States Attorneys Sarah Proctor and Jeff Maylor prosecuted both cases on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

Detective Daniel Sidorowicz of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office served as the lead investigator.

The Honorable Joseph Stanalonis presided over both cases.