UPDATE – Maryland State Trooper 7 had equipment issues upon landing. The patient was then transported to St. Marys airport to await Maryland State Trooper 2 and was then transported to a local trauma center.

PINEY POINT, Md – On March 19, 2023 at approximately 1:14 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a single vehicle accident in the 16800 block of Piney Point Rd.

Upon arrival, crews found the single vehicle off the roadway and two occupants with no entrapment. The second occupant was believed to have been unrestrained.

EMS requested a MEDEVAC for the patients soon after arriving.

Landing zone has been acquired at the Piney Point boat ramp parking lot.

One patient will be flown out to a nearby trauma center.

We will provide updates as they become available.

