Two PFVFD Junior Firefighter's Place In Regional Skills USA Competition

HOLLYWOOD, Md. – Congratulations to PFVFD Junior Firefighter Cody Davenport and Nick Boswell who placed 2nd and 3rd in the recent Regional Skills USA competition.

On Saturday, February 11, 2023, Davenport and Boswell went up against students from Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s Counties. The event was held at Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department. Within a 24 hour period all participants completed a number of drills.

We couldn’t be more proud of both of these volunteers!

Both members will move forward to the USA States competition. Good luck!