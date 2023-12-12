LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – At approximately 7:30 p.m., on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, two people, including the person pictured, entered the Kohls Department Store in Lexington Park, MD, and purchased several gift cards and other items, using fraudulent means. The two then left in a white Ford Mustang with unknown registration.

Anyone with information about the identity of either of the suspects or about this incident is asked to contact Deputy Christopher Truss at Christopher.truss@stmarycountymd.gov or 301-475-4200, ext. 8039. Please reference case number 69234-23.

You can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637. Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown.

With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.