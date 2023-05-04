Two Theft Suspects Identity Sought At Target In California
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the two men pictured in a theft investigation. Over the course of at least eight visits to the Target store in California, the two male suspects stole multiple items, totaling a combined theft of more than $4,000 in merchandise. 

On at least two occasions, the suspects left in a gray Chevy truck (pictured). 

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Deputy Michael Walker at 301-475-4200, ext. 78092 or email michael.walker@stmaryscountymd.gov. Case # 23217-23 

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment. 

