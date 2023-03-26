CALIFORNIA, Md – On March 26, 2023 at approximately 4:51 a.m., police, fire, and rescue personnel were called to the scene on Patuxent Beach Rd prior to South Patuxent Beach Rd.

Crews arrived on scene and found a pickup truck overturned off the roadway with two occupants trapped.

Crews then noticed another vehicle involved 500 feet north of the pickup truck where the operator was out of the vehicle.

EMS and paramedics evaluated patients. No patients were then transported.

We will provide updates as they become available.

