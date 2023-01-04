BALTIMORE — Maryland is the No. 44 growth state in America, according to the U-Haul® Growth Index analyzing customer moves during 2022.

People arriving in Maryland in one-way U-Haul trucks fell 10% from 2021, while departures dropped almost 9% year-over-year as overall traffic slowed.

Do-it-yourself movers arriving in Maryland accounted for 49.6% of all one-way U-Haul truck traffic in and out of the state (50.4% departures). Maryland slipped 10 spots from its No. 34 ranking among growth states in 2021.

The U-Haul Growth Index is compiled according to the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks arriving in a city or state, versus departing from that city or state, in a calendar year. Migration trends data is compiled from more than 2 million one-way U-Haul truck transactions that occur annually across the U.S. and Canada.

Texas paced the nation in growth for the fifth time since 2016. Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia round out the top five growth states. California ranks 50th and Illinois 49th for the third year in a row, indicating those states saw the largest net losses of one-way U-Haul trucks.

Maryland’s top growth cities are Baltimore, Hagerstown, Frederick and the Berlin-Ocean City corridor. Other notable net-gain markets include Rockville, Bel Air, Catonsville, Glen Burnie, Owings Mills, Landover, Lanham and Woodlawn.

While U-Haul migration trends do not correlate directly to population or economic growth, the U-Haul Growth Index is an effective gauge of how well states and cities are both attracting and maintaining residents. Visit myuhaulstory.com to view the additional growth state releases and national releases from the U-Haul Growth Index.

2022 U-Haul Growth States

1. TEXAS (1) 2. FLORIDA (2) 3. SOUTH CAROLINA (4) 4. NORTH CAROLINA (19) 5. VIRGINIA (31) 6. TENNESSEE (3) 7. ARIZONA (5) 8. GEORGIA (23) 9. OHIO (24) 10. IDAHO (9) 11. COLORADO (7) 12. UTAH (28) 13. NEVADA (29) 14. INDIANA (6) 15. MISSOURI (39) 16. WISCONSIN (13) 17. MINNESOTA (17) 18. MONTANA (22) 19. NEW MEXICO (10) 20. ALABAMA (46) 21. IOWA (27) 22. OREGON (14) 23. WASHINGTON (15) 24. PENNSYLVANIA (48) 25. WEST VIRGINIA (26) 26. KENTUCKY (38) 27. DELAWARE (30) 28. CONNECTICUT (18) 29. MAINE (8) 30. VERMONT (12) 31. SOUTH DAKOTA (11) 32. NEBRASKA (20) 33. WYOMING (21) 34. MISSISSIPPI (37) 35. LOUISIANA (43) 36. WASHINGTON D.C.* (35) 37. NORTH DAKOTA (33) 38. NEW HAMPSHIRE (25) 39. KANSAS (40) 40. RHODE ISLAND (32) 41. ALASKA (16) 42. OKLAHOMA (44) 43. ARKANSAS (41) 44. MARYLAND (34) 45. NEW JERSEY (36) 46. NEW YORK (45) 47. MASSACHUSETTS (47) 48. MICHIGAN (42) 49. ILLINOIS (49) 50. CALIFORNIA (50)

2021 growth rankings in parentheses

* Washington, D.C. is its own U-Haul market and is listed among growth states for migration trends purposes. Hawaii is omitted since state-to-state U-Haul truck moves do not occur.

U-Haul is the authority on migration trends thanks to its expansive network that blankets all 10 provinces and 50 states. The geographical coverage from 23,000 U-Haul truck- and trailer-sharing locations provides a broad overview of where people are moving like no one else in the industry.

