WALDORF, Md. – Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division have identified and arrested a suspect in connection with a non-fatal shooting that occurred in late October.
On October 29, an altercation occurred between two males inside a business on Business Park Court. An unknown person, who was not involved in the altercation, shot the victim and fled.
The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Through investigation, the suspect was identified as Aaron Dupree Jackson-McCauley, 21, of Clinton. On December 6, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service task force, detectives located and arrested Jackson-McCauley at his residence.
Jackson-McCauley was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and other related charges. He is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Sapienza at 301-609-6554. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.
Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.
Another senseless shooting. If you were not carrying a gun you would of had the means to shoot someone for no reason. Should have thought of the consequences. Enjoy you time in the Big House.
He’s not going to the big house , probably out before Christmas Eve . Follow and see .
Will they ever stop the violence? How about more severe consequences for crimes down here? Even Muriel in DC has learned what the left does to law & order…
Mayor of DC doesn’t really care. It is still people being released for violent crimes and this lady in DC just only got 3 years for killing her friend. It was just on news yesterday.
I have family in law enforcement in DC and mayor is not being honest and has not learned anything. It is a lot of things going on in DC that is not being released to the public so please don’t let the mayor trick you in to believing she cares.
