Aaron Dupree Jackson-McCauley

WALDORF, Md. – Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division have identified and arrested a suspect in connection with a non-fatal shooting that occurred in late October.

On October 29, an altercation occurred between two males inside a business on Business Park Court. An unknown person, who was not involved in the altercation, shot the victim and fled.

The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Through investigation, the suspect was identified as Aaron Dupree Jackson-McCauley, 21, of Clinton. On December 6, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service task force, detectives located and arrested Jackson-McCauley at his residence.

Jackson-McCauley was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and other related charges. He is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Sapienza at 301-609-6554. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.