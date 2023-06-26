U.S. Navy Commissions USS Carl M. Levin In Baltimore

BALTIMORE – For the first time in seven years, the U.S. Navy commissioned a ship in Baltimore, Maryland. On Saturday, June 24th, the Navy commissioned its 70th Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120), during a 10:00 a.m. ceremony.

The ship’s motto “Tenacious in the Fight” represents its role in providing large area defense coverage and improved electronic warfare capability to protect the nation against various threats for years to come. The ship’s sponsors are Senator Levin’s daughters, Kate Levin Markel, Erica Levin, and Laura Levin, who attended the ceremony.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by dignitaries such as The Honorable Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy, who delivered the principal address, Admiral Michael Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations, the Honorable Justin Williams, deputy mayor of the City of Baltimore, and Mr. Charles F. Krugh, president, General Dynamics Bath Iron Works.

“Baltimore, a city that is renowned for its vibrant spirit and resilient character as a storied Naval History that has left an indelible mark on the fabric of our community,” said Honorable Justin Williams, deputy mayor of the City of Baltimore.

Admiral Michael Gilday said, “What a great day this is for our Navy and for our nation today we carry on a Navy tradition that extends back to 1775 as we Hoist the commissioning pennant and announce of the world that this mighty warship and its splendid crew are ready to carry out their mission.”

Honorable Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy, acknowledged the crew of the USS Carl Levin and their partners for their tireless work over the past several years in bringing this mighty warship to life.

He also highlighted the need for the United States of America to stand ready to support its international partners and allies as the People’s Republic of China continues the rapid expansion of its own Navy to create a world-class military by 2027.

Levin’s three daughters spoke about their father’s legacy and his work as a staunch supporter of the armed services through his leadership as Chairman and Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Armed Services. Levin passed away on July 29, 2021.

The USS Carl M. Levin will be homeported at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and will be the 72nd Arleigh Burke-class destroyer to be commissioned, with 17 additional ships currently under contract for the DDG 51 program.

The ship is configured as a Flight IIA destroyer, which enables power projection and delivers quick reaction time, high firepower, and increased electronic countermeasures capability for anti-air warfare. The USS Carl M. Levin is 509.5 feet long and 59 feet wide, with a displacement of 9,496 tons. It will be homeported in San Diego.

