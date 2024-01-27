Unlock Your Ownership Potential: Mark Frisco Team Home Buyers Seminar Series

SOUTHERN MARYLAND – Transforming complexity into clarity! The Mark Frisco Team at Century 21 New Millennium returns with the much anticipated Home Buyers Seminar series. Launching on Tuesday, January 30th, 2024, the insightful series has been a beacon for those navigating the unpredictable realm of homeownership.

“Buying a home is a significant milestone, and we’re here to ensure it’s an informed and joyful journey,” says Shelly Gooding, Buyers Specialist at the Mark Frisco Team. “The classes are designed to flow for ease of understanding, providing participants with a comprehensive roadmap of the home-buying landscape”, Gooding continues.

The series covers a gamut of topics critical for prospective buyers. From learning to master the essentials of budgeting and credit in Financial Foundations, navigating the intricacies of mortgages in *Home Buying 101′, to constructing investment strategies for short-term gains and long-term stability in ‘Investment Insights’. Each session provides actionable advice to foster full comprehension of the functions of wealth generation through real estate investment.

Sessions are hosted at Century 21 New Millennium’s offices in Prince Frederick, MD (Calvert County), and California, MD (St. Mary’s County). Each session covers one of the highlighted topics, alternating between locations every fourth Tuesday of the month from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM.

From the initial spark of interest in a property to the final act of turning the key in the door of your new home, these illuminating courses guarantee confidence and community among future homeowners. Don’t let uncertainty be a barrier to your home-buying journey. Register today! And transform your dreams into an address.

For more information, click here.