LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — Following pressure from TheBayNet, public officials, and local community members, NAS Patuxent River announced that they will be reopening additional traffic lanes to help ease morning traffic at the base’s entrance.

Starting on September 19th, NAS Patuxent River will reopen additional inbound lanes to vehicle traffic at Gates 1 and 2.

Gate 3 will be open for inbound and outbound traffic from 6-9 a.m.

We will continue to provide additional details on traffic patterns and any other potential changes as we receive them.

