LEONARDTOWN, Md. – As the forecasted weather for the day of Christmas on the Square on Friday has slightly improved, the Town of Leonardtown, in coordination with the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department, has decided to delay the decision on the status of the event to Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 3 p.m.

In the event of cancellation, an announcement will be posted at:

VisitLeonardtownMD.com/ChristmasontheSquare and facebook.com/TownofLeonardtown.

Please note that if needed, the rain date for the event will be Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. and will consist of the Annual Tree Lighting only by the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.

Christmas on the Square is sponsored by the Commissioners of Leonardtown, the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department, and the Leonardtown Business Association. For further information, please visit:

VisitLeonardtownMD.com/ChristmasontheSquare.