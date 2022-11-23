LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Due to the forecasted inclement weather, and in the interest of public safety, the Town of Leonardtown and Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department in coordination with the emergency response team announce the difficult decision to cancel the Friday, November 25, 2022 Christmas on the Square event.

However, Santa Claus is still planning to arrive in Leonardtown to light the Christmas Tree on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. with the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.

There are also many other holiday festivities taking place throughout the next few weeks in Town.

For details about these planned events, please go to https://www.visitleonardtownmd.com/holidaysinleonardtown.

We are disappointed to make this announcement, but our first consideration will always be public safety.

To our wonderful vendors, participants and volunteers we thank you for your tremendous efforts and are saddened by this turn of events.

We are thankful for everyone’s understanding and look forward to seeing you next year.

Christmas on the Square is sponsored by the Commissioners of Leonardtown, the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department, and the Leonardtown Business Association.