Rodney Knight

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Robbery Unit arrested a man linked to the armed robberies of two hotels. He’s 31-year-old Rodney Knight of Upper Marlboro.

The preliminary investigation revealed Knight robbed a hotel in the 9400 block of Largo Drive West in Upper Marlboro on September 24, 2022. He’s also charged with robbing another hotel in the 6300 block of Oxon Hill Road on September 19, 2022.

Through various investigative techniques, Knight was identified as the suspect and has been taken into custody.

Anyone with information on these cases is asked to call 301-516-2830.

