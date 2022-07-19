UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – A lucky Prince George’s County Pick 5 player found a winning combination recently that turned her $1 wager into a $50,000 payday.

The Upper Marlboro woman played the numbers 22552 in the July 1 evening drawing for her big win.

The 67-year-old bought the winning ticket at Moore’s Country Store, which is located at 10104 Croom Road in Upper Marlboro.

For selling the $50,000-winner, the Prince George’s County retailer will receive a $500 bonus from the Lottery.

This lucky ticket is one of 36 $50,000-winning Pick 5 tickets sold since the Maryland Lottery launched the game in February.

The game offers both midday and evening drawings seven days a week and pays its largest prize ($50,000) for winning on a $1 straight wager. The game also offers 12 other bet types with varying payouts from $25 to $25,000.