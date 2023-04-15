LA PLATA, Md – On April 15, 2023 at approximately 2:24 p.m., Firefighters were called to a trailer fire in La Plata in the area of Bumpy Oak Rd.

The caller advised the fire most likely started as a brush fire and has spread to a vacant mobile home.

Crews arrived on scene and reported the trailer on fire along with a brush fire.

The 15×15 trailer and 50 ft brush fire were extinguished at approximately 3:25 p.m.

No injuries were reported at this time.

We will provide updates as they become available.

