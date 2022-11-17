Speaker Nancy Pelosi

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) released the following statement regarding Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to step down as Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives after decades of strong leadership of the House Democratic Caucus.

Senator Van Hollen served closely with Speaker Pelosi as a member of the House of Representatives, including on her leadership team as House Democratic Assistant to the Leader.

“Not only did Speaker Pelosi make history as the first woman Speaker of the House, but as the most effective Speaker ever. This daughter of Baltimore has been the fearless force behind much of the progress we have made in the 21st century. “

“Her legacy is forever etched in our nation’s history. I am grateful for her service to the American people and for the opportunity to have worked alongside her on their behalf.”

